China to continue to increase coal, natural gas supply
FILE PHOTO: People drive past a coal-fired power plant in Shanghai, China October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

16 Nov 2021 08:04PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 08:00PM)
China will continue to add thermal coal and natural gas supply and ensure power generation capacity during the winter peak season is higher than last year's levels, Vice Premier Han Zheng said on Tuesday.

The country will also strengthen the management of energy imports, exports and reserves, and make sufficient preparation for extremely cold weather, official Xinhua news agency cited Han as saying.

China will crack down on behaviour that bids up coal prices and has asked financial institutions to satisfy the "reasonable" financing needs of firms, said Han.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Albee Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

