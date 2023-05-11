Logo
Business

China COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary climbs on German nod of port terminal deal
China COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary climbs on German nod of port terminal deal

FILE PHOTO: Cargo ship 'Cosco Shipping Gemini' of Chinese shipping company 'Cosco' is loaded at the container terminal 'Tollerort' in the port in Hamburg, Germany, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

11 May 2023 12:50PM
Share prices of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd rose to as much as a three-month high on Thursday, after the German government cleared it to buy part of a Hamburg port-based container terminal, amid a political row over Chinese investment.

The Hong Kong-listed subsidiary of China's state-owned conglomerate China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited rose as much as 2.4 per cent to HK$6.03 ($0.77), with share prics hitting their highest level since Feb. 2. They stood at a 1.53 per cent gain as end of morning trade session, the sixth-biggest percentage gainer among Hang Seng Composite Index on industrials stocks.

Port logistics firm HHLA said on Wednesday the German government has cleared COSCO SHIPPING Ports' purchase of a 24.9 per cent stake in the Tollerort container terminal.

A spokesperson for the German government said in a statement that Berlin had informed HHLA and Cosco that their reworked deal was compliant with a cabinet decision in fall 2022 that limits Chinese state firm Cosco's ownership in the terminal to less than 25 per cent.

The deal was also in line with Berlin's declaring Tollerort critical infrastructure this year, the statement added.

The German economy ministry said last month that it was reviewing a decision to allow Cosco to take the stake.

China's foreign ministry at the time urged Germany to be "objective and rational" in its review.

($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

