Country Garden faces fresh test for onshore bond extensions

HONG KONG: Embattled developer Country Garden faces a new round of voting by creditors to extend several debt maturities on Monday (Sep 11), having avoided default at the last minute twice already this month to bring some respite to the crisis-hit Chinese property sector.

The voting, due to conclude by 10pm Hong Kong time, will have onshore creditors decide on approving a proposal by Country Garden to extend repayments of eight onshore bonds by three years.

The latest voting comes after the country's largest private developer on Sep 1 won approval from creditors to extend payments by three years for a 3.9 billion yuan (US$533 million) onshore private bond.

That voting was delayed by two times before Country Garden's proposal won support from 56.08 per cent of participating creditors. It also managed to avoid default in the offshore market, with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.

Country Garden's bondholders on Monday will vote separately on proposals to extend the maturities of eight onshore bonds, which were issued by the developer and a subsidiary and were set to mature and be puttable in 2023 and 2024.

Country Garden did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Country Garden, one of the few large Chinese developers that have not defaulted on debt obligations, has been facing liquidity pressure with reduced available funds as sales plunged, its interim financial statements show.

It faces 108.7 billion yuan (US$14.9 billion) worth of debts due within 12 months, while its cash level is around 101.1 billion yuan as of end-June, according to the company's interim financial statement.