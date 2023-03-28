Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to crack down on malicious online comments damaging reputation of businesses
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to crack down on malicious online comments damaging reputation of businesses

China to crack down on malicious online comments damaging reputation of businesses

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/

28 Mar 2023 02:15PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2023 02:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China plans to clamp down on malicious online comments that damage the reputation of businesses and entrepreneurs, said a Cyberspace Administration official on Tuesday.

"False information against enterprises and entrepreneurs, especially private enterprises and private entrepreneurs, appear from time to time, damaging the brand image of enterprises," said Shen Yue, an official with the Cyberspace Administration of China, when answering a question at a news briefing.

Shen said it also affects the normal production and operation of enterprises, resulting in economic losses.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.