Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline: Industry group

SHANGHAI: Chinese content platforms including Weibo and Tencent Video have agreed to enforce more self-discipline to help maintain a "clear" cyberspace environment, a government-affiliated industry association said on Saturday (Sep 11).

Chinese regulators last month cracked down on what they call a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture after a series of scandals involving artists. The authorities barred platforms from publishing lists of popular celebrities and ordered fan groups to be regulated.

The China Association of Performing Arts (CAPA) said it met on Friday with platform representatives, who pledged to promote only "healthy" content with positive values, to refrain from using data and traffic as their main guide and to stop encouraging "false hype".

Fourteen platforms signed the pledge, CAPA said in a WeChat statement, including short video platform Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, both owned by ByteDance.

Weibo, Tencent and ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.