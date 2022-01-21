Logo
China to cut interest rates on standing lending facility loans on Jan 21 - sources
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

21 Jan 2022 10:37AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 10:42AM)
SHANGHAI : China's central bank will cut interest rates on its standing lending facility loans for all tenors on Friday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, following similar reductions in other liquidity tools.

The borrowing cost on overnight, seven-day and one-month loans will be lowered by 10 basis points to 2.95per cent, 3.10per cent and 3.45per cent, respectively, according to the sources.

(Reporting by Xiangming Hou and Ryan Woo in Beijing and Hongwei Li and Steven Bian in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

