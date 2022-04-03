Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to cut paper and wood tariffs from New Zealand from April 7
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to cut paper and wood tariffs from New Zealand from April 7

China to cut paper and wood tariffs from New Zealand from April 7

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo

03 Apr 2022 03:02PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 03:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will implement an upgrade to the free trade agreement between Beijing and Wellington to eliminate tariffs of 12 wood and paper products imported from New Zealand from April 7, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

The move follows the deal signed by the two governments in January to upgrade their existing free trade pact, allowing 99per cent of New Zealand's $3 billion wood and paper trade to China to receive tariff-free access over a 10-year implementation period.

Import tariffs for products such as toilet or facial tissue stock and paper used for writing will be reduced to 6.8per cent and 4.5per cent from April 7 from current rates of 7.5per cent and 5per cent, respectively, and will be gradually cut over the next 10 years to reach zero.

"2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand and April 7th is the 14th anniversary of the signing of the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA)," the finance ministry said in the statement.

"The implementation of the agreed tariff rates will further promote trade and investment between the two countries."

China has eliminated or reduced tariffs on 75 wood and paper tariff lines for New Zealand products since the existing FTA entered into force in 2008.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us