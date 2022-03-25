Logo
China cuts items on 2022 negative list for market access
China cuts items on 2022 negative list for market access

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

25 Mar 2022 10:23AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 10:38AM)
BEIJING : China's state planner on Friday cut the number of sectors and industries that are off-limits to both Chinese and foreign investors on its so-called negative list for market access.

The 2022 list of industries that are either restricted or prohibited has been cut to 117, according to a document released by the National Development and Reform Commission, from 123 on the 2020 list.

Industries not on the list are open for investment to all and require no approval.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Stella Qiu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

