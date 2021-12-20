China cuts lending benchmark LPR for first time since April 2020

SHANGHAI : China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) for the first time in 20 months at its December fixing on Monday, largely in line with market expectations.

The one-year LPR was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.80per cent from 3.85per cent previously, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65per cent.

The reduction marks the first LPR cut since April 2020.

Twenty-nine out of the 40 traders and economists polled by Reuters last week predicted cuts in LPR, citing the need to aid a slowing economy, and easier monetary conditions.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)