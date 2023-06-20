Logo
China cuts lending benchmarks for first time in 10 months to support economy
China cuts lending benchmarks for first time in 10 months to support economy

A person looks towards cranes in front of the skyline of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China, October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/FILE PHOTO
Lunar eclipse rises over the skyline of Shanghai, China November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/FILE PHOTO
20 Jun 2023 09:53AM
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: China cut two key benchmark lending rates for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, as authorities seek to shore up a slowing recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.55 per cent, while the five-year LPR was cut by the same margin to 4.2 per cent from 4.3 per cent.

A Reuters poll of 32 market participants showed all respondents expected reductions to both rates.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both LPRs in August 2022 to boost the economy.

Source: Reuters/ga

