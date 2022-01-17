Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China cuts rates on policy loans for first time since April 2020
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China cuts rates on policy loans for first time since April 2020

China cuts rates on policy loans for first time since April 2020

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

17 Jan 2022 09:54AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 10:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China's central bank on Monday (Jan 17) cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020, defying market expectations, to cushion any economic slowdown.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the interest rate on 700 billion yuan (US$110.19 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.85 per cent from 2.95 per cent in previous operations.

Thirty-four out of the 48 traders and analysts, or 70 per cent of all participants, polled by Reuters last week predicted no change to the MLF rates, although a rising number of market participants start to forecast a rate cut.

With 500 billion yuan worth of MLF loans maturing on Monday, the operation resulted in a net 200 billion yuan of fresh fund injections into the banking system.

The central bank also lowered the borrowing costs of seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, or repos, by the same margin to 2.10 per cent from 2.20 per cent, when it offered another 100 billion yuan worth of reverse repos into the banking system on the day, compared with 10 billion worth of such short-term liquidity tool due on Monday.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us