China cuts rates on policy loans for first time since April 2020

SHANGHAI: China's central bank on Monday (Jan 17) cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020, defying market expectations, to cushion any economic slowdown.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the interest rate on 700 billion yuan (US$110.19 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.85 per cent from 2.95 per cent in previous operations.

Thirty-four out of the 48 traders and analysts, or 70 per cent of all participants, polled by Reuters last week predicted no change to the MLF rates, although a rising number of market participants start to forecast a rate cut.

With 500 billion yuan worth of MLF loans maturing on Monday, the operation resulted in a net 200 billion yuan of fresh fund injections into the banking system.

The central bank also lowered the borrowing costs of seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, or repos, by the same margin to 2.10 per cent from 2.20 per cent, when it offered another 100 billion yuan worth of reverse repos into the banking system on the day, compared with 10 billion worth of such short-term liquidity tool due on Monday.