China to require certain firms to undergo cybersecurity reviews before pursuing overseas listings
China to require certain firms to undergo cybersecurity reviews before pursuing overseas listings

A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China is seen in Beijing, China, Jul 8, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

04 Jan 2022 10:39AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 10:42AM)
SHANGHAI: China's cyberspace regulator on Tuesday (Jan 4) said it would implement rules that require any company with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing its shares overseas from Feb 15.

It also said such firms should apply for cybersecurity reviews before submitting listing applications to foreign securities regulators.

Companies will not be allowed to list abroad if they are found by the reviews to affect national security, it said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

It said in a separate statement it will also implement new rules on algorithm recommendation technology from Mar 1.

Source: Reuters/dv

