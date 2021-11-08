Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China daily coal output hits multi-year peak, prices expected to fall
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China daily coal output hits multi-year peak, prices expected to fall

China daily coal output hits multi-year peak, prices expected to fall

FILE PHOTO: Bad quality coal is picked out at a small coal depot near a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

08 Nov 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 11:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's daily coal output hit 11.93 million tonnes last week, a multiyear high as more capacity returned to operation, the state planner said in a statement on Monday (Nov 8), as Beijing tries to fill a supply shortage ahead of winter.

On Sunday, China's State Grid Corp warned of a "tight balance" between power supply and winter demand, even after an energy crunch eased following measures to boost coal supplies and get large users to cut back on electricity.

Average daily coal output for Nov 1 to 5 reached 11.66 million tonnes, up by 1.2 million tonnes from end-September, logging 11.93 million tonnes for one of the days during the period, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

Coal inventories have also gained. Stockpiles at power plants exceeded 117 million tonnes as of Saturday, said the NDRC, while portside inventories gained nearly 1.5 million tonnes from over a month ago to 5.39 million tonnes on Nov 7.

"With more coal capacity to be released and production to continue to increase ... coal prices are expected to continue to decline steadily," the NDRC said.

The most-traded thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell 3 per cent to 920 yuan (US$143.79) per tonne as of 2.15am GMT.

China's coal futures have plunged 52 per cent since a historical high of 1,908 yuan per tonne on Oct 19.

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us