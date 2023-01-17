China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%

BEIJING : China's industrial output grew at a modest 1.3 per cent pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2 per cent rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors.

The growth rate was stronger than a 0.2 per cent expansion analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales contracted for a third straight month to 1.8 per cent even as China abandoned its stringent zero-COVID policy last month, removing movement controls and testing measures. Consumption weakened as infections surged and people took time to recover.

Analysts had expected an 8.6 per cent tumble after a 5.9 per cent drop in November.

Fixed asset investment grew 5.1 per cent in 2022, beating a forecast 5.0 per cent rise and down from a 5.3 per cent jump in January-November.

The world's second-largest economy was sluggish for most of last year due to China's tough anti-virus measures, a prolonged slump in its property sector and feeble global growth.