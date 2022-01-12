Logo
China Dec new bank loans fall to 1.13 trln yuan, below forecasts
Business

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

12 Jan 2022 05:09PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 05:08PM)
BEIJING : Chinese banks extended 1.13 trillion yuan (US$177.56 billion) in new yuan loans in December, down from November and falling short of analysts' expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.25 trillion yuan in December from 1.27 trillion yuan the previous month and against 1.26 trillion yuan a year earlier.

Broad M2 money supply grew 9.0per cent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday, above estimates of 8.7per cent forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 8.5per cent in November from a year ago.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 11.6per cent in December from a year earlier compared with 11.7per cent growth in November. Analysts had expected 11.7per cent growth.

(US$1 = 6.3642 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

