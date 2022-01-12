China Dec new bank loans fall to 1.13 trln yuan, below forecasts

BEIJING : Chinese banks extended 1.13 trillion yuan (US$177.56 billion) in new yuan loans in December, down from November and falling short of analysts' expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.25 trillion yuan in December from 1.27 trillion yuan the previous month and against 1.26 trillion yuan a year earlier.

Broad M2 money supply grew 9.0per cent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday, above estimates of 8.7per cent forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 8.5per cent in November from a year ago.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 11.6per cent in December from a year earlier compared with 11.7per cent growth in November. Analysts had expected 11.7per cent growth.

(US$1 = 6.3642 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)