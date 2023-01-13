China Dec rare earth exports at 4,307 tonnes -customs

BEIJING : China's exports of rare earths in December rose 5.4 per cent from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer were 4,307 tonnes, up from 4,087.60 tonnes in December 2021, the data showed.

The month-on-month increase was 46.2 per cent from November's 2,949.60 tonnes, a two-year low.

For 2022, China shipped out 48,728 tonnes of the minerals, down 0.4 per cent from the previous year.