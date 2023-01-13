Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Dec rare earth exports at 4,307 tonnes -customs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Dec rare earth exports at 4,307 tonnes -customs

13 Jan 2023 12:10PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 12:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's exports of rare earths in December rose 5.4 per cent from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer were 4,307 tonnes, up from 4,087.60 tonnes in December 2021, the data showed.

The month-on-month increase was 46.2 per cent from November's 2,949.60 tonnes, a two-year low.

For 2022, China shipped out 48,728 tonnes of the minerals, down 0.4 per cent from the previous year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.