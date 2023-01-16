China's December home prices fall, more supportive policies likely

BEIJING: China's new home prices fell again in December as COVID-19 outbreaks hurt demand, with Beijing expected to roll out more measures to help sustain the recovery after the dismantling of pandemic curbs last month brightened the outlook.

New home prices dropped both in monthly and annual terms, with continued weak demand a constraint to a steady recovery.

Analysts say the property sector is showing signs of recovery, but it remains uneven and more supportive policies are needed to revive sentiment in the battered market.

The sector will remain sluggish in the short term, and likely to stabilise after the second quarter of the year, said Zhang Dawei, chief analyst at property agency Centaline.

"The market needs more policies targeting improved demand, especially in tier-one cities."