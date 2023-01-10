China December passenger vehicle sales rose 2.4% - CPCA

SHANGHAI : China's passenger vehicle sales totalled 2.19 million units in December, up 2.4 per cent from the same period in 2021, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.
Source: Reuters
