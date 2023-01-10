Logo
Business

China December passenger vehicle sales rose 2.4% - CPCA
An aerial view of the circular pedestrian overpass and car traffic around the Mingzhu roundabout in Lujiazui financial district of Pudong, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

10 Jan 2023 04:13PM (Updated: 10 Jan 2023 04:13PM)
SHANGHAI : China's passenger vehicle sales totalled 2.19 million units in December, up 2.4 per cent from the same period in 2021, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

