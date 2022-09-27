Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to defer fee payments for small firms: State media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to defer fee payments for small firms: State media

China to defer fee payments for small firms: State media

The skyline of the central business district is seen in the morning in Beijing, China on Aug 21, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Stringer)

27 Sep 2022 07:51PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2022 08:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China will postpone fee payments worth more than 53 billion yuan (US$7.39 billion) by companies, mainly small firms, in the fourth quarter, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Tuesday (Sep 27).

The delayed payments of 14 administrative fees will help ease difficulties facing companies, especially small firms and self-employed businesses, the cabinet was quoted as saying after a regular meeting.

Companies will be allowed to defer payments of some project quality deposits worth 63 billion yuan, the cabinet said.

China will provide tax relief for some individual commercial pensions, allowing qualified payers to such pensions to make pre-tax deductions, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

The government has in recent months unveiled a raft of measures to support the COVID-ravaged economy.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.