Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China-dependent firms do not have Germany's best interests - foreign minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China-dependent firms do not have Germany's best interests - foreign minister

China-dependent firms do not have Germany's best interests - foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Annalena Baerbock, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, speaks at the COP27 climate summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

02 Dec 2022 11:29PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 11:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : German companies that depend completely on one market may not 100 per cent have the country's best economic interests in mind, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday about state investment guarantees under the country's new China strategy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is in the process of drawing up a new business strategy on China.

Under measures proposed by Baerbock's ministry, investment guarantees will face greater scrutiny to take account of the environmental impact, work and social standards and to avoid forced labour in the supply chain, said a confidential draft document seen by Reuters last month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.