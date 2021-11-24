Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China developer Kaisa plans to propose 1.5-yr extension for bond due Dec 7-REDD
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China developer Kaisa plans to propose 1.5-yr extension for bond due Dec 7-REDD

China developer Kaisa plans to propose 1.5-yr extension for bond due Dec 7-REDD

FILE PHOTO: A picture shows the Kaisa Plaza of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd on a hazy day in Beijing, China, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

24 Nov 2021 04:59PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 04:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Cash-strapped Chinese property developer Kaisa Group plans to propose an extension of one-and-a-half years for its US$400 million dollar bond maturing on Dec. 7, financial intelligence provider Redd reported, citing two sources briefed on the matter.

REDD said the plan, which is expected to be released to bondholders as early as this week, might not carry any upfront cash or additional credit enhancement.

Kaisa declined to comment on the report.

Kaisa, which has the most offshore debt of any Chinese developer after China Evergrande Group, has missed the coupon payments totalling over US$59 million due on Nov. 11 and 12, with 30-day grace periods for both.

Some offshore bondholders who did not receive coupon payments have tapped investment bank Moelis & Co to advise them on the matter, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The next dollar bond payment for Kaisa is the US$400 million maturity on a 6.5per cent dollar bond due on Dec. 7.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us