Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China developer Logan looks to swap $3.4 billion bonds for 7-year notes - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China developer Logan looks to swap $3.4 billion bonds for 7-year notes - sources

10 Mar 2023 01:51PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 01:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Shenzhen-based property developer Logan Group is planning to swap its $3.4 billion dollar bonds with new seven-year notes to extend the repayments, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources said the firm has proposed no haircut to bondholders in an offshore debt restructuring framework, and said it would use more than $100 million to repurchase the new bonds.

Logan declined to comment.

Many Chinese developers, hit by slowing sales and a cash squeeze since the middle of 2021, have defaulted on their offshore debt, with some now scrambling to enter into restructuring agreements with their creditors.

Logan started restructuring its offshore debt last summer after it missed some payments. It extended payment times on 12 onshore bonds last year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.