China developer Yango offers bond swap, backstopped by its chief, to avert default

SHANGHAI: Chinese developer Yango Group offered on Monday (Nov 1) to exchange some of its US dollar bonds for new notes personally guaranteed by its chairman as it struggles to free up cash and avoid defaulting on upcoming debt payments.

Yango's liquidity crunch comes against the backdrop of a crisis at China Evergrande Group, which has stoked concern among investors globally about the country's deeply indebted, US$5 trillion property sector and tightened funding access for other developers.

Yango is offering US$25 in cash and US$1,000 in new notes for each US$1,000 of existing bonds exchanged, it said in a Hong Kong bourse filing.

The exchange offer applies to its US dollar notes due in February 2023, January 2022 and March 2022, which have an outstanding face value of US$747 million.

The new bonds are personally guaranteed by Lin Tengjiao, Yango's founder and chairman, the filing said. The Hurun Global Real Estate Rich List of March 2020 had estimated Lin's personal fortune at US$2.4 billion.

Yango said it is also seeking the support of investors to change the terms of its five other outstanding dollar bonds.

It said the offer was part of "overall efforts to improve our liquidity, preserve options to stabilise our operations as a going concern, and avoid imminent payment defaults and potential holistic restructurings of our debts and business operations".

Government policy tightening, credit events and deteriorating consumer sentiment had cut off refinancing avenues for property firms "and put enormous pressure on our short-term liquidity", Yango said.