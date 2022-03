BEIJING : China Development Bank said on Friday that it will provide at least 400 billion yuan ($62.86 billion) of loans in 2022 to support rural revitalisation.

Part of the loans will be used to support the guarantee of food security and stable supply of key agricultural products, said the state policy bank in a statement on its website.

($1 = 6.3629 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ryan Woo)