Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China dismisses speculation it may try to influence Twitter via Tesla
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China dismisses speculation it may try to influence Twitter via Tesla

China dismisses speculation it may try to influence Twitter via Tesla

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

26 Apr 2022 03:45PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 03:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Apr 26) there was no basis for speculation that Beijing could try to use leverage over electric car maker Tesla Inc in order to influence content on US social media site Twitter Inc.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was responding to a question during a regular daily briefing on Tuesday, after Tesla chief executive Elon Musk struck a deal on Monday to buy Twitter.

Roughly half the cars Tesla sold globally last year were made at its plant in Shanghai.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Twitter Tesla Elon Musk

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us