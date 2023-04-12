Logo
China doubles down on coal ahead of potential summer blackouts
Business

FILE PHOTO: A man sifts through dunes of low-grade coal near a coal mine in Ruzhou, Henan province, China November 4, 2021. Picture taken November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

12 Apr 2023 06:55PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 06:55PM)
BEIJING : China plans to accelerate the approval of new coal mines and fast track the construction of already approved mines to support its baseload energy supply during demand spikes, Liang Changxin, an official from the National Energy Administration (NEA), said on Wednesday.

Peak energy demand is expected to exceed 1.36 billion kilowatts this summer, representing a "significant increase on last year", Liang added.

Some provinces could face power cuts this summer as a result, the NEA official warned.

China's energy consumption typically spikes in the summer months due to household demand for air conditioning.

This, combined with a related slump in power from hydro sources due to low rainfall, led to a wave of blackouts across southwest China last year.

Officials have repeatedly stressed the role of coal as a "ballast stone" in the energy mix amid a national energy security drive, even as the country attempts to transition toward a greener, renewables-led power system.

Source: Reuters

