Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China drives Burberry first-quarter sales jump
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China drives Burberry first-quarter sales jump

China drives Burberry first-quarter sales jump
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Burberry store undergoing refurbishment on New Bond Street in London, Britain, March 11, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
China drives Burberry first-quarter sales jump
FILE PHOTO: Models present creations at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
14 Jul 2023 03:52PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :British luxury fashion brand Burberry on Friday reported an 18 per cent rise in its first-quarter comparable store sales, in line with market expectations thank to continued recovery in China.

Sales in mainland China, its biggest market, were up 46 per cent in the 13 weeks to July 1, reflecting the country's emergence from COVID-19 lockdowns last year.

The FTSE 100 group's trading statement said that sales in Europe rose 17 per cent but the Americas remained a weak spot, with quarterly sales down 8 per cent, broadly in line with the previous quarter.

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said outerwear and leather goods were performing well and he was excited about new products from designer Daniel Lee arriving in stores in September.

Lee, who joined in September, unveiled his debut collection at London Fashion Week in February.

Like-for-like leather goods sales increased 13 per cent, with women's bags, especially the Frances shapes and vintage Burberry check performing well, the company said.

The 167-year-old business, known for its trench coats, reiterated its guidance for the 2024 financial year of low double-digit revenue growth.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.