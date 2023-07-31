Logo
Business

China curbs exports of drone-related equipment amid US tech tensions
Business

China curbs exports of drone-related equipment amid US tech tensions

China curbs exports of drone-related equipment amid US tech tensions

A drone is seen in the sky as Chinese drone maker DJI holds a demonstration to display an app that tracks a drone's registration and owner in Montreal, Canada, on Nov 13, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters/Christinne Muschi)

31 Jul 2023 05:56PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2023 06:19PM)
BEIJING: China on Monday (Jul 31) announced export controls on some drone-related equipment amid escalating tensions with the United States over access to technology.

China's commerce ministry said in a statement the restrictions on equipment including some drone engines, lasers, communication equipment and anti-drone systems would take effect from Sep 1.

It said the controls were aimed at "safeguarding national security and interests".

They come after Beijing also announced export controls of some metals widely used in chipmaking earlier last month, following moves by the United States to restrict China's access to key technologies, such as chipmaking equipment.

China has a big drone manufacturing industry and exports to several markets including the US.

US lawmakers have said that over 50 per cent of drones sold in the US are made by Chinese-based company DJI, and they are the most popular drone used by public safety agencies.

DJI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how it might be affected by the export controls.

China's commerce ministry said in April that US and Western media were spreading "unfounded accusations" that it was exporting drones to the battlefield in Ukraine, adding the reports were an attempt to "smear" Chinese firms and the country would continue to strengthen export controls on drones.

Source: Reuters/at

