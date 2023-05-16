China economic data for April miss expectations as demand cools

BEIJING: China's economic data for April missed expectations last month, official figures showed Tuesday (May 16), as low demand and high youth unemployment led to a patchy recovery after lifting strict COVID-19 rules.

Retail sales - a key indicator of domestic consumer activity - grew 18.4 per cent on-year, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The reading was short of the 21.9 per cent forecast in a survey of economists by Bloomberg, even as shoppers and diners returned to malls and restaurants.

Low domestic demand despite low inflation has slowed China's economic recovery.

Beijing has set a growth target of around 5 per cent this year, the lowest goal in decades, with Premier Li Qiang warning it "will be no easy task".

Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said: "The growth target for this year is set at a low level, which leaves room for the government to wait and see."