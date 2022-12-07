China FX reserves rise more than expected to US$3.117 trillion in November

BEIJING: China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in November, central bank data showed on Wednesday (Dec 7), as the dollar weakened against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose US$65.1 billion to US$3.117 trillion last month, compared with US$3.10 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and US$3.052 trillion in October.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement that the increase in November reserves came amid the weakening dollar and rising prices of global financial assets.

The yuan rose about 3 per cent against the dollar in November, while the dollar last month fell 5.1 per cent against a basket of other major currencies.