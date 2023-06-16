Logo
Business

China encourages private firms to participate in key supply chain projects
Business

People walk at the main shopping area in Shanghai, China, March 14, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/ FILE PHOTO

16 Jun 2023 10:53AM
BEIJING : China will speed up the process to allow private firms to access infrastructure of major national scientific research projects and will encourage private businesses to participate in key supply chain projects, a state planner spokesperson said on Friday.

Private fixed-asset investment shrank 0.1 per cent in the first five months of the year, a sharp contrast to the 8.4 per cent growth in investment by state entities, official data showed on Thursday, indicating weak business confidence.

Source: Reuters

