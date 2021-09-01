China energy regulator pledges to improve after scathing government audit

SHANGHAI: China's energy regulator has promised to learn from its mistakes and improve its planning and policy making after a central government inspection team said it had failed to meet state environmental protection requirements.

The National Energy Administration (NEA) was accused by an inspection team in January this year of prioritising energy supply as well as the profits of energy enterprises over the protection of the environment.

The inspectors said the NEA had failed to control new coal-fired power capacity or complete new power transmission projects designed to curb pollution in smog-prone regions like Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei or the Yangtze river delta.

In a detailed "rectification plan" published late on Tuesday (Aug 31), the energy regulator promised to "thoroughly investigate shortcomings" uncovered last year.