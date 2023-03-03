Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to enhance credit management in financial sector
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to enhance credit management in financial sector

03 Mar 2023 04:53PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 05:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China will guide its banks and financial institutions to further strengthen credit management, including excessive lending and debt evasion, the country's banking and insurance regulator said on Friday.

Qualified banks and institutions are encouraged to set up a joint credit committee through which information on debt evasion by corporations would be shared, and such behaviours be resolutely cracked down on, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a notice on its website.

"Reasonable financing will be provided based on prudent assessment to avoid excessive lending," the regulator said.

Banks and financial institutions should not relax risk management requirements to win customers, CBIRC added.

China vowed to deepen the reform in the financial sector to better serve its small firms, Guo Weimin, spokesperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), told a news conference. 

The CPPCC, the country's top political advisory body, is due to kick off its annual meeting this weekend as the National People's Congress, the nation's legislature, separately gathers for its yearly session. 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.