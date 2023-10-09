Logo
Business

Ex-chairman of China Everbright Group Li Xiaopeng expelled from Communist Party and post
The company logos of China Everbright Limited are displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China on Mar 23, 2016. (File photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip)

09 Oct 2023 12:13PM
BEIJING: Former party chief and chairman of China Everbright Group Li Xiaopeng was expelled from the Communist Party and his post for severe violations of discipline and law including bribery, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday (Oct 9).

Li is the latest Chinese financial executive found guilty under President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign that has in recent years targeted the country's financial institutions.

China's anti-graft body said in April that Li was under investigation for possible law violations.

The probe found that Li accepted bribes, illegally held stakes in non-listed companies, and misused power to grant loans and business contracts in exchange for money, according to CCTV.

Li's punishment came days after China's ruling Communist Party expelled the former chairman of the Bank of China from the party, accusing him of illegal activities and taking bribes.

China Everbright Group is one of China's biggest financial conglomerates and owns listed units including China Everbright Bank, Everbright Securities and China Everbright.

Source: Reuters/wk

