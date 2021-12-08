China's Evergrande: How will a 'controlled demolition' impact the economy?

BEIJING: As Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande reportedly prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure, here is an explainer on what Beijing's bid to limit a contagion could mean for the wider economy:

WHAT HAPPENED TO EVERGRANDE?

The Chinese government sparked a crisis in the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms as well as rampant consumer speculation.

Evergrande, a real estate giant with a presence in over 280 Chinese cities, was the most prominent developer to pay the price for Beijing's clampdown.

More than US$300 billion in debt, it teetered for months on the edge of default, returning each time from the brink thanks to a last-minute repayment.

But according to Bloomberg it has now missed a 30-day grace period on overdue coupon payments worth US$82.5 million, while agency S&P Global Ratings has said a default now "looks inevitable".

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

After Evergrande warned last week it may not be able to meet its financial obligations, the local government in Guangdong - where the firm is headquartered - summoned billionaire chairman Hui Ka Yan, and said they will send a "working group" to the company.

Analysts said this moment signalled the formal start of the giant's debt restructuring - a process that will likely take years.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR INVESTORS?

Signs that the state is taking a bigger role in Evergrande's future have eased investor concern of a disorderly collapse.

"It's pretty clear that the state is seriously involved in managing the situation," Shehzad Qazi, managing director of data analytics firm China Beige Book, told AFP.

It will "ultimately be a 'controlled demolition'," Qazi added.

But bondholders are likely to face deep haircuts, and even if restructuring provide some answers, the broader impact of Beijing's sweeping property crackdown remains to be seen.