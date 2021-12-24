Logo
China Evergrande chief's stake in services unit drops on forced selling - filing
FILE PHOTO: The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

24 Dec 2021 03:29PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 03:25PM)
HONG KONG : The shareholding of China Evergrande Group's chairman in its property services unit has fallen to 58.18per cent from 60.96per cent after forced selling of pledged shares by a third party, a Hong Kong stock exchange filing showed.

The number of Evergrande Property Services Group shares involved was 300 million, and the drop was the result of steps taken on Dec. 20 to enforce rights to the shares held as security against chairman Hui Ka Yan, the filing said.

Reuters could not immediately determine who sold the pledged shares.

The stake was worth roughly HKUS$798 million (US$102.32 million), based on the stock's closing price of HKUS$2.66 on the day.

Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group ended 1.5per cent lower on Friday at HKUS$2.63.

Evergrande Group, grappling with over US$300 billion in liabilities and at risk of becoming China's biggest ever default, has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares.

Hui's stake in Evergrande Group itself dropped to 59.78per cent earlier this month, also on forced selling."

(US$1 = 7.7989 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

