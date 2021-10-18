China property shares firm after central bank says Evergrande woes manageable

HONG KONG: Shares of Chinese property developers climbed on Monday (Oct 18) after China's central bank calmed markets by saying spillover effects from Evergrande's debt woes were controllable and the country's economy is "doing well".

Top developers Country Garden and Sunac China jumped over 4 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, in early trading but China Vanke declined 2.6 per cent.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang said on Sunday China's economy faces challenges such as default risks for certain firms due to "mismanagement", and that authorities are keeping a close eye "so they do not become systematic risks".

On Friday, another PBOC official said the spillover effect of China Evergrande Group's debt problems on the banking system were controllable and individual financial institutions' risk exposures were not big.

Global financial markets have been rocked by contagion fear over a liquidity crisis at China Evergrande Group which has over US$300 billion in liabilities.

The broader market eased 0.5 per cent.