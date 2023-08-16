Logo
Business

China Evergrande to delay creditors' meetings amid fresh restructuring plan
China Evergrande to delay creditors' meetings amid fresh restructuring plan

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

16 Aug 2023 07:45PM
Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group on Wednesday resolved to delay its meetings for the Hong Kong CEG class A and class C holders of debt to provide them more time to consider its fresh restructuring plan.

The company adjourned its meetings for the creditors to Aug. 28. The meeting will consider the $3.2 billion restructuring plan that was unveiled on Monday to reduce debt and stay afloat.

The deadline for the submission (or resubmission) of the relevant forms to vote on the schemes and attend the adjourned meetings has been extended to 5:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Aug. 23.

Trading in the company's shares, which were suspended on March 21 last year, will remain suspended until further notice, the company said.

Source: Reuters

