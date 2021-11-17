Logo
China Evergrande dissolves some units of online marketplace - media
FILE PHOTO: The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China, September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo/File Photo

17 Nov 2021 12:19PM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:19PM)
HONG KONG : China Evergrande Group has dissolved several district-level units of Fangchebao (FCB), its online real estate and automobile marketplace, due to shrinking capital and business, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the embattled developer.

FCB had planned for an initial public offering (IPO) late this year or early next year. Evergrande in March sold 10per cent of the company to 17 investors for US$2.10 billion, at a pre-financing valuation of over 150 billion yuan (US$23.48 billion).

Evergrande did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The world's most indebted property developer, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, has been scrambling for funds to pay its many lenders as well as contractors.

It had hoped to spin off businesses including FCB and bottled water to raise fund.

(US$1 = 6.3880 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Source: Reuters

