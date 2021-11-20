China Evergrande EV unit to raise US$347 million from share sale to fund production

China Evergrande's electric vehicle division is raising about HKUS$2.7 billion (US$347 million) from a share sale to fund production of new-energy cars, it said on Friday.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd will issue about 900 million shares at HKUS$3 apiece through a top-up placement to controlling shareholder Evergrande Health Industry Holdings Ltd, after striking a similar deal with it last week.

The new shares account for about 9per cent of the company's total issued stock and are priced at a 15per cent discount to their Friday's close of HKUS$3.53.

The EV unit is seeking Chinese regulatory approval to sell its inaugural Hengchi 5 sport-utility vehicles, as the embattled company vows to start making cars early next year.

Earlier this month, the EV business announced plans to raise HKUS$500 million to fund production of cars made by its Hengchi brand.

China Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from debt-repayment deadline to deadline as it grapples with more than US$300 billion in liabilities.

On Friday, the benchmark provider of Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index said China Evergrande Group would be removed from its index.

(US$1 = 7.7925 Hong Kong dollars)

