China Evergrande, the country's most debt-laden property developer, said on Wednesday it expected half-yearly profit to slump as much as 39per cent to between 9 billion yuan (US$1.39 billion) and 10.5 billion yuan.

The huge drop in net profit is due to losses of 4 billion yuan and 4.8 billion yuan in the company's property and electric car businesses, respectively, the company added.

(US$1 = 6.4736 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)