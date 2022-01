HONG KONG : China Evergrande Group said on Monday that the voting period for bondholders meeting will be extended to Jan. 13, the property group said in a filing.

The meeting with bondholders scheduled on Jan. 7-10 to vote on proposals including one on delaying the redemption date of some bonds.

