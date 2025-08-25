China Evergrande Group delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange

HONG KONG: Shares in heavily indebted China Evergrande Group were taken off the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday (Aug 25), capping a grim reversal of fortune for the once-booming property developer.

A committee at the bourse had decided earlier this month to cancel Evergrande's listing after it failed to meet a July deadline to resume trading - suspended since early last year.

The delisting on Monday marks the latest milestone for a firm whose painful downward spiral has become symbolic of China's long-standing property sector woes.

Once the country's biggest real estate firm, Evergrande was worth more than US$50 billion at its peak and helped propel China's rapid economic growth in recent decades.

But it defaulted in 2021 after years of struggling to repay creditors.

A Hong Kong court issued a winding-up order for Evergrande in January 2024, ruling that the company had failed to come up with a suitable debt repayment plan.

Liquidators have made moves to recover creditors' investments, including filing a lawsuit against PwC and its mainland Chinese arm for their role in auditing the debt-ridden developer.

The firm's debt load is bigger than the previously estimated amount of US$27.5 billion, according to a filing earlier this month attributed to liquidators Edward Middleton and Tiffany Wong.

The statement added that China Evergrande Group was a holding company and that liquidators had assumed control of more than 100 companies within the group.

Evergrande's saga - and similar issues faced by other property giants including Country Garden and Vanke - have been closely followed by observers assessing the health of the world's second-largest economy.