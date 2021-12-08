China Evergrande hits new low on default worries; Kaisa misses pay date

HONG KONG: China Evergrande Group's shares hit an all-time low on Wednesday (Dec 8) after a missed debt payment deadline put the developer at risk of becoming China's biggest defaulter, although hopes of a managed debt restructuring calmed fears of a messy collapse.

So far, any Evergrande fallout has been broadly contained, and with policymakers becoming more vocal and markets more familiar with the issue, consequences of its troubles are less likely to be widely felt, market watchers have said.

Failure by Evergrande to make US$82.5 million in interest payments due last month on some US dollar bonds would trigger cross-default on its roughly US$19 billion of international bonds, with possible ramifications on China's economy and beyond.

Trading in shares of embattled smaller peer Kaisa Group Holdings was suspended on Wednesday, after a source with direct knowledge of the matter said it was unlikely to meet its US$400 million offshore debt deadline on Tuesday.

Kaisa, China's largest holder of offshore debt among developers after Evergrande, had not repaid the 6.5 per cent bond by the end of Asia business hours, the person said, which could push the notes into technical default, triggering cross defaults on its offshore bonds totalling nearly US$12 billion.

Kaisa did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Bondholders owning over 50 per cent of the notes in question sent the company draft terms of forbearance late on Monday, a source previously told Reuters.

Even in the case of a technical default, Kaisa and offshore bondholders would continue the discussions, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.