HONG KONG : Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its net profit surged 120per cent to 14.4 billion yuan (US$2.23 billion) in the first six months.

Total borrowings stood at 571.8 billion yuan, compared to 716.5 billion in the end of 2020, while total liabilities rose slightly to 1.97 trillion yuan, compared to 1.95 trillion yuan.

(US$1 = 6.4623 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Louise Heavens)