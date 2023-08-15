Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Evergrande NEV shares jump on US$3.2 billion plan to lower debt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Evergrande NEV shares jump on US$3.2 billion plan to lower debt

China Evergrande NEV shares jump on US$3.2 billion plan to lower debt

A view of the electric vehicle (EV) factory of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group in Tianjin, China on Oct 20, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Yilei Sun)

15 Aug 2023 09:33AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2023 02:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/HONG KONG: China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (NEV) shares jumped nearly 50 per cent on Tuesday (Aug 15) after the electric vehicle unit of cash-strapped property firm China Evergrande Group announced a US$3.2 billion plan to repay debt and stay afloat.

The plan unveiled late on Monday includes a deal to raise nearly US$500 million from Dubai-based mobility firm NWTN, which will own about a 27.5 per cent stake in NEV in return.

The overall package also includes a debt-for-equity swap of HK$20.89 billion (US$2.67 billion) involving China Evergrande, its founder Hui Ka Yan, and his unit Xin Xin (BVI), among others converting loans to shares, NEV said.

After the deal is completed, China Evergrande's stake in the unit will be diluted to 46.86 per cent.

Shares in NEV jumped as much as 47 per cent before paring down its gain to 16 per cent.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

China Evergrande China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.