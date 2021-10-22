Logo
China Evergrande plans to shift main business to new energy vehicles - Securities Times
FILE PHOTO: Police officers and security personnel walk past surveillance cameras outside the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

22 Oct 2021 09:29PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 09:26PM)
HONG KONG : China Evergrande Group will shift its main business to new energy vehicles within 10 years from property development, the state-backed Securities Times reported on Friday, quoting the developer's chairman Hui Ka Yan as saying.

China's second-largest property developer will reduce its property sales to about 200 billion yuan (US$31.31 billion) per year to overhaul its business, Securities Times reported.

Its property sales reached more than 700 billion yuan in 2020, the report quoted Hui as saying.

(US$1 = 6.3877 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

