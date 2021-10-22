Explainer: How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

HONG KONG: China Evergrande Group has supplied funds to pay interest on a dollar bond, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday (Oct 22), days before a deadline that would have seen the developer plunge into formal default.

News of the remittance will likely bring relief to investors and regulators worried about a default's wider fallout in global markets, adding to reassurance from Chinese officials who have said creditors' interests would be protected.

WHAT IS EVERGRANDE?

Chairman Hui Ka Yan founded Evergrande in Guangzhou in 1996. It is China's second-largest property developer, with US$110 billion in sales last year, US$355 billion in assets and more than 1,300 developments nationwide. It listed in Hong Kong in 2009.

Evergrande grew rapidly through a loan-supported land-buying spree and selling apartments quickly at low margins. It employed 163,119 staff as of end-June, its interim report showed.

Slowing growth has seen it branch into businesses such as insurance, bottled water, soccer and electric vehicles (EVs).

HOW DID CONCERNS ARISE OVER DEBT?

In September last year, a leaked letter showed Evergrande pleading for government support to approve a now-dropped backdoor stock market listing. Sources told Reuters the letter was authentic; Evergrande called it fake.

In June, Evergrande said it did not pay some commercial paper on time, and in July a court froze a US$20 million bank deposit held by the firm at the bank's request.

The firm in late August said construction at some of its developments had halted due to missed payments to contractors and suppliers.

It sought repayment extension for a trust loan in early September, sources told Reuters, and media reports said Evergrande would suspend interest payments due on loans to two banks that month.

Liabilities, including payables, totalled 1.97 trillion yuan (US$306 billion) at end-June - equivalent to 2 per cent of China's gross domestic product.