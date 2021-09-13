Disgruntled China Evergrande investors crowd headquarters in protest

SHENZHEN: Chaotic scenes erupted at the headquarters of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group on Monday (Sep 13), as roughly 100 disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products.

Around midday, more than 60 uniformed security personnel formed a wall in front of the main entrances to the glistening tower in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, where protesters shouted at company representatives.

"A company as big as yours, how much money has been swindled from ordinary people?" a woman said to Du Liang, identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division.

On Sunday evening Du had read out a proposal for repayments for holders of wealth management products, according to financial media outlet Caixin, but protesters at the company's headquarters appeared to reject it.

"They said repayment would take two years, but there's no real guarantee and I'm worried the company will be bankrupt by the end of the year," said a protester surnamed Wang, who said he works for Evergrande and had invested US$15,497 (100,000 yuan) with the company, while relatives had invested around one million yuan.