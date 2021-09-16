Protesters taken away outside China Evergrande headquarters

SHENZHEN: Security personnel in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday (Sep 16) took away protesters who gathered outside the headquarters of cash-strapped real estate developer China Evergrande Group.

The country's second biggest property developer is wrestling with a liquidity crisis, scrambling to raise funds as it teeters between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or a government bailout.

Disgruntled Evergrande investors as well as vendors who say they are owed money have gathered this week at company headquarters in the southern city and reportedly elsewhere in China.

"Every day we're here waiting for some sort of policy for us but nothing comes, so we have no choice but to stay," one protester said.