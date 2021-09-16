Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Protesters taken away outside China Evergrande headquarters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Protesters taken away outside China Evergrande headquarters

Protesters taken away outside China Evergrande headquarters

Police officers look at people gathering at the Evergrande headquarters in Shenzhen, southeastern China on Sep 16, 2021, as the Chinese property giant said it is facing "unprecedented difficulties" but denied rumours that it is about to go under. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)

16 Sep 2021 07:42PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 08:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHENZHEN: Security personnel in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday (Sep 16) took away protesters who gathered outside the headquarters of cash-strapped real estate developer China Evergrande Group.

The country's second biggest property developer is wrestling with a liquidity crisis, scrambling to raise funds as it teeters between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or a government bailout.

Disgruntled Evergrande investors as well as vendors who say they are owed money have gathered this week at company headquarters in the southern city and reportedly elsewhere in China.

"Every day we're here waiting for some sort of policy for us but nothing comes, so we have no choice but to stay," one protester said.

A woman cries as she and other people gather at Evergrande headquarters in Shenzhen, southeastern China on Sep 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)
People gather at Evergrande headquarters in Shenzhen, southeastern China on Sep 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)
People outside Evergrande headquarters in Shenzhen, southeastern China on Sep 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)

Related:

Uniformed security could be seen detaining at least two among about two dozen protesters and forming a circle around those who remained, locking arms so that none could leave while the two were taken away.

Security personnel responded to sporadic chants of "Evergrande return our money" by waving a banner that said "police evidence" while an officer filmed the protesters who were shouting.

During a thunderstorm, a crying woman who was sitting among remaining protesters and approaching security personnel was carried away to a nearby police van.

Earlier on Thursday, Evergrande's main unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, applied to suspend trading of its onshore corporate bonds following a downgrade.

On Monday, Reuters reported that about 100 protesters had crowded into the company's lobby that day to demand repayment of loans and financial products.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

China Evergrande

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us